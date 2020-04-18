MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The state opened up more sites for free COVID-19 testing across the state for anyone regardless of showing symptoms of the virus.
News4 was in Murfreesboro Saturday morning when a line of cars was formed outside of the testing site as people waited their turn to be tested.
Rutherford County Public Health Director Dana Garrett says there have been 270 positive cases within Rutherford County before Saturday.
Health officials were out from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday giving the tests, but Garrett stressed that there is more availability for those that want tested and could not get it done today.
"There’s been some extra advertisement about this event but we do this everyday Monday through Friday 8AM to 4:30PM through our facility here in Murfreesboro as well, also free," said Garrett to News4.
When you arrive for testing, you will be given a swab through your nose which will then be sent off to be tested in their lab. After about 3 to 5 days you will get a call with either a positive or negative test result.
Rutherford County is also looking to expand testing sites over the next couple of weekends as well for people who can’t make it Monday through Friday.
