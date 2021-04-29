NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix released its PA announcers for the big event this summer, and it includes one of our own!

News4's Lindsey Nance, along with Motorsports broadcaster Ralph Sheheen and Miss Nashville 2018 Kendall Pasley, will be the public address announcers for the inaugural NTT IndyCar series.

“Having worked with Ralph Sheheen personally for many years in motorsports, he was our first choice to be the ‘voice of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.’ His voice is recognized by motorsports fans of all ages,” COO Jason Rittenberry said. “Lindsey is such a big personality and is loved by Nashvillians. We knew she would be so much fun to interact with our fans. I have known Kendall for several years and was excited to learn she was such an INDYCAR fan. She represented our city well as Miss Nashville and will be a fantastic addition to the team.”

The three-day international festival takes place on August 6th through the 8th, 2021.

Big Machine named title sponsor of Music City Grand Prix Big Machine, a leading entertainment and spirits company, will be the title sponsor of the Music City Grand Prix IndyCar race in August, race organizers announced on Tuesday.

The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bride, making the Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.