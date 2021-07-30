NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Oftentimes, the focus is on the athletes during the Olympics, but those behind the scenes put in just as much hard work to prepare the stars for the big stage.
News4's Lindsey Nance decided to turn the tables and head to Fighters Boxing Gym in West Nashville to see what it takes to be an Olympic coach.
“This is your wrist support. We want to make sure to get it nice and tight," Christy Halbert, Head Coach and Director of Boxing Resource Center Fighters, said.
Halbert paved the way for female boxers in the United States and around the world.
“We advocate for women in the sport. Women boxers, officials, and coaches. We collaborate and find ways to improve women’s experience in the sport," she said.
On the international level, Halbert has served on the Women’s Commission for the International Federation since 2006. While leading the charge for women in the sport, she also coached men and women in the ring.
After countless wins, her success brought her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“In 2012, I was an assistant coach for Team USA and I was also one of the technical advisors. I scouted opposition, helped create strategic plans for each of the boxers as they navigated their way through the tournament," she said.
While Halbert was on the frontlines, the women came back with a gold and bronze medal from the Olympic Games. It’s a stressful job, but Halbert is fueled by seeing athletes and her clients succeed.
“The passion that I bring to it helps me get through the day. It’s a difficult, grueling sport, and every time the boxers elevate and bring more to it, I want to do the same. -- you pack a punch Lindsey!" she said smiling.
