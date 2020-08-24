LINDEN, TN (WSMV) - Across the country, the coronavirus has people looking to leave heavily populated areas for a place that’s less on the go.
If you travel 90 miles west of Nashville, you'll reach one of those places.
Linden, Tennessee is a one stoplight town not on the road to anywhere. The only way to get here is to come on purpose.
Downtown is hardly what you'd expect. In fact, it has a Hillsboro Village feel. Coffee, artsy and cool - a bonus being no traffic.
Renee Schmidt runs a leisurely downtown shop her way and says it’s fantastic where community matters and it’s so much quieter than the big city.
Michael Dumont from the Boston area came here nearly 10 years ago, renovated the Commodore Hotel, and welcomed new guests.
All of it is quaint, and an easy day trip for sure.
Michael and his Commodore Hotel are offering all frontline employees, doctors nurses at Vanderbilt a special deal for a COVID-19 relaxation weekend.
Book one night and get the second night for free!
