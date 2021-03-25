LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Lincoln County Schools will let students out early Thursday due to the threat of severe weather to Middle Tennessee this afternoon, the district announced on Facebook.
Students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and all afternoon and evening school activities cancelled.
The district says parents and students can stay updated by following LCS social media pages.
Remember to stay weather aware ahead of severe weather threats.
