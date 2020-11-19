FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman said Wednesday he would not issue a mask mandate for his county until “the Holy Spirit” moves him to do so.
Newman made the comments to al.com in an interview.
“(The virus) is science and it’s true and I do believe masking helps prevent the spread of it,” Newman told al.com. “But I don’t feel I should mandate people wearing masks all the time.”
Lincoln County is located along the Tennessee border with Alabama, just north of Huntsville, AL. The county is mostly rural with about 34,000 residents.
Newman told al.com he takes any big decision to God for guidance.
“The Holy Spirit dwells within us,” Newman told al.com. “It’s a heart thing. It’s not a mind thing. But you’re using all your God-given (talents), your physical or mental or spiritual, all those things. When I pray for guidance, I may not know the answer immediately.”
