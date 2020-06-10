NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “My biggest fear was her thinking I just abandoned her,” says Jamie Vinson.
Vinson hasn’t her seen her Mom since mid-March. She had only just moved her Mom into the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing from Ohio following a massive stroke, when COVID-19 hit. After the reported cluster of outbreaks, she found out her Mom was positive.
Vinson says her Mom spent 6 weeks in the hospital recovering from the virus.
“She was tested at least ten times because she had to be tested initially and then they kept trying to test her to get two negatives so she could leave the hospital.” When that finally happened, she brought her to a new nursing home.
“She’s doing better you know, of course this virus and all that stuff aside, not getting to see people, hug people, touch people you can tell it’s taking a toll on her. She is irritated, I mean when we see her through the window you know she’s agitated. They let her in her wheelchair and she goes for the doors so they’ve had to be very careful about watching her.”
That’s why Vinson hopes she can see her Mom in person soon. It comes as Governor Lee announced limited visitation can begin June 15 at long-term care facilities. Current plans include testing every resident by this Friday, then doing repeat testing of staff no later than July 1.
Governor Lee said, “I encourage you to show grace to those facilities who are having to make dramatic changes in a very short period of time because we want to make sure that folks could have access to their loved ones.”
Facilities will have to meet requirements as well, including being in counties with lower disease burdens and having no new cases in the last 28 days. They’re also allowing three options for visiting:
- Outdoor visitation with proper distancing
- Indoor/outdoor with a visitation booth like plexiglass barrier
- Limited in-room visitation for people who may not be able to leave their own room
“The devastation that occurs when one of these individuals, a resident in a nursing home or a long term care facility gets infected is incredibly critical. And it’s absolutely much worse if those in the general population do and so restrictions are important. But social and emotional well being is also important,” says Doctor Lisa Piercey.
As of June 5, there was a total of 1325 cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities with 155 reported deaths.
Jamie Vinson says she understands the safety concerns of going back.
“Honestly if they say we can’t go in, we can’t go in. And as much as that hurts, we can’t do it.”
Still she says she’ll do whatever is needed to meet the criteria to see her Mom even if it means getting the COVID-19 swab test.
“She’s not in a prison but yet I have to go see my mom in a nursing home through glass. And I get it, but this can’t go on forever. Somethings got to be worked out.”
