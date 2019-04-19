Vanderbilt doctors tell me last year they treated about one scooter injury per week. Now, they see one serious injury per day and they tell me a lot of that is due to alcohol.
“It’s been shown that alcohol is probably the main culprit for most of the severe injuries we see. It’s poor decision making that comes with Inebriation," Oscar Guillamondegui of the Vanderbilt Trauma Unit tells me.
Vanderbilt doctors tell me it’s peak season for scooter injuries and they expect mass amounts of people coming in during the NFL draft.
Guillamondegui says the majority of scooter injuries they treat are from people hitting a bump and falling, striking a pedestrian and hitting a vehicle.
Lime scooters are working towards technology to prevent drunk riders and protect everyone around them. They say the scooters will automatically slow down if they detect the driver isn’t staying in a straight line. So if the scooter senses wobbling, it may assume you are intoxicated. Doctors hope that this new technology will help the number of trauma cases they see.
“I think the scooter companies are finally starting to get the message and are trying to prevent these events from occurring," Guillamondegui says.
The recent spike is scooter injuries is concerning to doctors but not surprising as we get closer to warm weather. They say by avoiding alcohol and wearing a helmet, most severe cases could be easily avoided.
The new technology from Lime hasn’t launched yet, but they say it’s coming very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.