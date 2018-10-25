Whether you take a car or a scooter, companies are helping people in metro Tennessee get out and vote on Election Day.
Lime Scooters
On Nov. 6, riders will have access to any of Lime's e-scooters for a free ride to and from your polling location for up to 30 minutes.
You can also get resources needed to get out and vote, including election reminders, registration status, locate your polling place, and other information from the Lime app, thanks to a partnership with non-partisan Vote.org and I am a voter.
Uber
Uber is offering free rides to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 6, thanks to a partnership with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works. To qualify, you must have the most recent version of the Uber app, promo codes will be distributed on Election Day to users.
Lyft
Lyft is offering 50% off any ride to a polling place on Election Day, Nov. 6. To qualify, you'll need to have the Lyft app or be registered with their partners Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, and TurboVote. In underserved areas, Lyft will offer free rides thanks to partnerships with Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates, and the National Federation of the Blind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.