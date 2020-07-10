NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lights, camera, action! 

Tours at the famous Grand Ole Opry have resumed for the past two weeks after it was shut down for several months due to COVID-19. 

Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium to reopen for tours on Friday

The stage at the Grand Ole Opry House, with the Circle of stage from the Opry's original home, the Ryman Auditorium.

Unfortunately, the Grand Ole Opry announced on Wednesday that all performances including a live audience have been canceled through August 21st. 

However, you can still catch the venue's tours that have been updated with new safety guidelines. Here are a few examples of its safety protocols: 

  • Like our staff, we require guests to wear masks to protect everyone on the tour. If you don’t have a mask, we will be happy to provide you one. 
  • We’re operating with limited capacity and modified hours for tours and The Opry Shop, as well as a reduced number of guests during every backstage tour.
  • Social distancing practices are being implemented when visiting and touring Opry House. 

Big Joe on the Go has visited the iconic venue and hit the stage during the News4 Today show in the past, but he's back to learn more about how the venue is working with guests and tour-goers to keep them safe. 

Click here for more information on the Grand Ole Opry's COVID-19 updates.

