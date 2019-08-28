Bolts of Lightning and Tall Trees have never got along, and that was the case recently at Henry Horton Park 60 miles South of Nashville.

The tree never had a chance, but in a different way it actually still does.

Getting the gasoline chainsaw is the hardest part of Dan Hastley's day, but the creativity part comes easily.

His real job is cutting up trees after a natural disaster. While a far cry from his job, the creations he makes puts life back in his hands. 

News4's Terry Bulger explains. 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

