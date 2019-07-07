Brentwood Trace apartment fire

Firefighters believed a lightning strike may have sparked a fire in the attic of an apartment in Brentwood on Sunday evening.

 Alex Heider

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters believed a lightning strike may have sparked a fire at an apartment in Brentwood on Sunday evening.

Officials on the scene of the fire on Brentwood Trace said they received the call for help around 6:36 p.m.

A woman and her dog escaped the fire safely.

The fire was confined to the attic area.

No injuries were reported.

