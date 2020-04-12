RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Lightning is always expected during a storm, but never expected to strike your home.
One family in Rutherford County had just that happen during the Sunday storms that swept through Middle Tennessee.
Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue along with the Sheriff's Office, and Christina Fire Department responded to a home on Zephyr Court after the home was struck by lightning and set on fire.
A neighbor was able to partially extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of fire crews.
The fire department finished putting out the fire along with adding a tarp to the roof to protect from any further damage.
Nobody was injured during this incident.
