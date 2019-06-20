NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The 11th annual Live on The Green Music Festival from radio station Lighting 100 is a series of concerts scheduled to kick off Thursday, August 15th for a number of dates, with more than 40 artists.

Announced Thursday afternoon on the LiveOnTheGreen website, Lighting 100's festival is scheduled for three Thursdays, along with Labor Day weekend.

The daily schedules:

Thursday, August 15, gates at 5:00pm, show runs 6:00pm- 11:00pm

Thursday, August 22,  gates at 5:00pm, show runs 6:00pm- 11:00pm

Thursday, August 29,  gates at 5:00pm, show runs 6:00pm- 11:00pm

Saturday, August 30,  gates at 12:00pm, show runs 12:30pm - 11:00pm

Sunday, August 31,  gates at 12:00pm, show runs 12:30pm - 10:00pm

As is the tradition, the lineup features a wide array of local and national artists and acts, from Steve Earle to Gary Clark Jr., and more:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019

Gary Clark Jr.

The Strumbellas

Yola

Lucie Silvas

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2019

JOHNNYSWIM

Mat Kearney

Amanda Shires

Will Hoge

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2019

O.A.R.

Yacht Rock Revue

American Authors

MORGXN

Maggie Rose

Them Vibes

The Daybreaks

Briston Maroney

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2019

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Guster

Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Illiterate Light

The Brummies

Erin Rae

Los Colognes

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 2019

Grace Potter

Todd Snider

Jukebox The Ghost

Grizfolk

BAILEN

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Creature Comfort

Scott Mulvahill

Laura Reed

Wild Love

Kids Fest

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2019

Lake Street Dive

Wilder Woods

Steve Earle

Boy Named Banjo

Marcus King Band

Lindsay Ell

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Stephen Day

Smooth Hound South

Airpark

Forest Fire Gospel Choir

Trella

