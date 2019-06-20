NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The 11th annual Live on The Green Music Festival from radio station Lighting 100 is a series of concerts scheduled to kick off Thursday, August 15th for a number of dates, with more than 40 artists.
Announced Thursday afternoon on the LiveOnTheGreen website, Lighting 100's festival is scheduled for three Thursdays, along with Labor Day weekend.
The daily schedules:
Thursday, August 15, gates at 5:00pm, show runs 6:00pm- 11:00pm
Thursday, August 22, gates at 5:00pm, show runs 6:00pm- 11:00pm
Thursday, August 29, gates at 5:00pm, show runs 6:00pm- 11:00pm
Saturday, August 30, gates at 12:00pm, show runs 12:30pm - 11:00pm
Sunday, August 31, gates at 12:00pm, show runs 12:30pm - 10:00pm
As is the tradition, the lineup features a wide array of local and national artists and acts, from Steve Earle to Gary Clark Jr., and more:
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019
Gary Clark Jr.
The Strumbellas
Yola
Lucie Silvas
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2019
JOHNNYSWIM
Mat Kearney
Amanda Shires
Will Hoge
THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2019
O.A.R.
Yacht Rock Revue
American Authors
MORGXN
Maggie Rose
Them Vibes
The Daybreaks
Briston Maroney
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2019
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Guster
Robert Randolph and the Family Band
Illiterate Light
The Brummies
Erin Rae
Los Colognes
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 2019
Grace Potter
Todd Snider
Jukebox The Ghost
Grizfolk
BAILEN
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Creature Comfort
Scott Mulvahill
Laura Reed
Wild Love
Kids Fest
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2019
Lake Street Dive
Wilder Woods
Steve Earle
Boy Named Banjo
Marcus King Band
Lindsay Ell
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Stephen Day
Smooth Hound South
Airpark
Forest Fire Gospel Choir
Trella
