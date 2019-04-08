The spring sports season is off and running, and now is the time of year when folks need to stay 'weather aware' when they're out at a child's event.
In Hendersonville, a new system is letting folks know when they need to get off the field as a storm approaches.
You might notice them. They're called lightning detectors and they're placed all around the fields at Drake's Creek Park. They go off when the conditions are right for lightning in the area.
The system is about getting everyone on the same page.
Andy Gilley, Parks Director for Hendersonville said, “It runs on a radio signal, we have relays throughout the park - when the atmosphere conditions are such that lightning could be present within two miles - a horn will go off that will clear everybody off the fields. When those conditions are no longer there - three horns will go off to let everyone know it's safe to return to play.”
La Vergne has one of these detection systems also. They're also found at fields in Memphis, in Kentucky, and on several golf courses.
Hendersonville said they plan on having all of their major parks equipped with these detectors in the coming weeks.
