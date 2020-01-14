SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Two people are displaced after an overnight house fire on the 400 block of Tonalist Way in Smyrna.
According to Smyrna Fire Department, firefighters were called out to the home around 1:13 a.m. The two people inside the home were able to get out safely and had working smoke detectors.
Flames were scene coming from the roof and damage was contained to the roof and second floor. There were no injuries.
The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced. The fire and cause of origin are still under investigation, but are believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.
