NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Leukemia and lymphoma survivors were honored Friday night at Nissan Stadium.
The event, called "Light the Night", helps raise funds for better therapy for patients and research. Thousands walked with family and friends to honor survivors.
The walk stretches for two miles and has food and music along the way.
The event was topped off with a fireworks show.
Charles Esten of the show Nashville was also in attendance. His daughter Addie is a leukemia survivor.
