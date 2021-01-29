NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lifeway Christian Resources, located downtown in the Capitol View area, says their building is under contract.
The company moved into the building a few years back, but they say the pandemic proved they didn’t need all the office space at One Lifeway Plaza.
“When we moved from our former building to where we are today at Capitol View, we had embraced a full mobile work environment,” Connia Nelson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the company said.
That’s the plan they want to move to full time, since they say their current building, built in 2018, isn’t being used like they planned for their 650 employees.
“60% occupancy was all that we had at the Capitol View building,” says Nelson. “I don’t think we would have moved to this had it not been for the pandemic.”
“Nashville is in a really really good spot compared to a lot of the cities in the US,” says Doug Brandon with Cushman and Wakefield, a commercial real estate firm. He says Lifeway isn’t the only company downtown making the move.
“There is some sublet space on the market where companies are downsizing, but I think it’s about less than 10% of the market right now, which is pretty average.”
Brandon says not all companies are packing up. Instead, 10% of companies downtown might contract their usage, which means they might reevaluate large gathering spaces like cafeterias and meeting rooms. As for the future of Lifeway, they won’t be completely remote, they plan to downsize.
“We are going to be having a gathering space where people can come, they can collaborate, they can brainstorm, they can whiteboard, they can do strategic meetings,” Nelson explains.
There is a company who plans to move into the Lifeway building. The name is not public yet.
