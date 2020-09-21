NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Exhausted, no sleep, bad sleep or even waking up throughout the night.
They’re all complaints sleep experts are hearing as people try to manage a daily routine that may look different during the pandemic.
New research shows – especially right now – people aren't getting enough light in the morning.
"When you get up, make sure to really open the shades, make sure to take your kids outside because that light in the morning and during the day will actually help you sleep better at night," said Dr. Sofia Axelrod, sleep specialist and neuroscientist.
Dr. Axelrod also says using a red light in a room or in a night light is key, and is the only light that doesn't promote wakefulness.
"It just helps you naturally soothe your body and tells it, it's time to go to sleep. It's time for the sleep hormones to go up,” Dr. Axelrod said.
If you or your children watch TV before bed, dim your TV and screen settings.
"It's the light color and along with the light intensity that together tell our body whether it's day or night," she said.
Dr. Axelrod also says if you and your children are waking up later and going to bed later try and keep it consistent so your inner body clock can promote restorative sleep.
You’ll sleep and feel better!
For more info on better sleep and to check out her new book, “How Babies Sleep” click here.
And follow Dr. Axelrod for more helpful sleep advice and information by clicking here.
