A lifelong friend of a murdered Tennessee Department of Corrections administrator says he can't believe this mother and grandmother is gone. Escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson is a suspect in Debra Johnson's murder at her home near the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. Johnson's friend is sharing the last words he got to say to Johnson and the many years that make up their story.
"Everybody knew everybody," said Herman Patton, thinking back to his years growing up in Cumberland Gardens. "We played four square in the street. It's a long way back with me still being a teenager, but it's just so many fond, fond memories."
Patton always knew friend Johnson would become someone grand. Sure enough, she became a 38-year Tennessee Department of Correction veteran, a correctional administrator for West Tennessee.
"She's a wonderful person," said Patton. "All she wanted to do was make a difference in life. This was almost her calling. She loved what she did. Debra's the kind of person, once you meet her, you don't forget her. One class lady. One class act."
The two never lost touch, still seeing each other many Sundays at 15th Avenue Baptist Church. Johnson was often standing in the back, working as an usher.
"We're talking over 50 years or more of knowing a person," said Patton. "I got a call, and they said they'd found her dead. Not her. Why her?"
"For that person that did that, she didn't do you all that bad to do that," Patton continued. "She was a good person. You probably could've talked to her if you needed to. You did not have to murder her. You did not. That person who's at the lowest point in his life, who needs to reconcile with God, did that to her. I hope and pray they catch who did that to her."
Thinking back on all their years together, Patton is grateful he got to say something to Johnson just last Sunday.
"I took communion from her and told her I loved her like I always do, not knowing this would be the last time I would see her," he said. "You never know when it'll be the last time to tell a friend that. Make sure you take the time to tell somebody you love them. We love you, Debra. We're never going to forget you. We're still family. We're always going to be family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.