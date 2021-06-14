FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Swim instructors everywhere, including in Middle Tennessee, encourage parents to make sure their child knows how to swim.
Laurel Pierce, is the general manager at SafeSplash Swim School, said learning to swim is more important now more than ever.
"With the lifeguard shortage too, you might have a lot of pools that aren't staffed as adequately as they have been in the past," Pierce said.
Jordan Petrovitch is the nanny of 4-year-old Quinn. She said this time last year Quinn feared the water.
"Last summer, we were always at the pool, and she was completely terrified," Petrovitch said.
Quinn's parents enrolled her in swim lessons at SafeSplash Swim School in Nashville.
"We started in November right when SafeSplash opened. Quinn is totally swimming, totally by herself now," Petrovitch said.
Pierce said parents and guardians sometimes don't even realize their child can't swim until it's too late.
"We often get too reliant on puddle jumpers and floaties. You don't realize that your kid actually doesn't know how to swim," Pierce said.
SafeSplash encourages parents to keep up the lessons year-round.
"If they go nine months without ever being back in the water again, they're going to essentially forget everything that they just learned. It's so good to stay in consistent, high quality swim lessons," Pierce said.
SafeSplash said it's best to teach your children how to swim when they're young. The swim school starts lessons as early as six months. For more information on SafeSplash, click here.
