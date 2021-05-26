NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we gear up for Memorial Day weekend, pools across the nation are experiencing lifeguard shortages.
In Middle Tennessee, the Maryland Farms YMCA is currently seeing that impact.
“We are opening this weekend and still short about 30 lifeguards. So, we are anxious to add to our team,” said Jodi Schroer, executive director of Maryland Farms YMCA.
In total, the location needs about 90 lifeguards to run their waterpark. Hoping to get people in the door, they’ve even added incentives.
“A $300 signing bonus, increase pay rates that are available for staff — we know that our team need and want to take vacations this summer, so we are ready to accommodate those,” Schroer stated.
Until they fill those positions, they will have to cut back on hours for opening weekend.
"We are working vigorously to fill those positions, promote those trainings and opportunities to come work,” said Schroer.
For more information on lifeguard opportunities at the YMCA click here.
