BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - With the official kickoff to summer in a few short days, many local and national organizations dealing with a lifeguard shortage.
Some blame the pandemic that forced schools to let out later, but that's just one of many reasons for the empty guard stands across the country.
"We're about 35 guards short of a full staffing structure that would allow us to operate our pools full tilt," Jodi Schroer, the Executive Director at the Maryland farms YMCA in Brentwood, said.
The pool at the Maryland farms YMCA will open by Saturday, but with limited hours. To get more lifeguards in place for the summer, YMCA officials said they are offering a $300 signing bonus for all new staff. They've also increased pay by 20%.
The YMCA covers the Red Cross certification. No experience is necessary, but applicants must be at least 16 years old. For more information and to apply, click here.
