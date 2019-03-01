An app that could save your life during an emergency is now doing more to help those with mental health conditions.
Anyone can make a Smart911 profile, which provides dispatchers and first responders basic information about you.
However, now there is a new section where people can describe a mental health condition they have, along with the behaviors that come with it. This helps better explain their condition, which could be misunderstood at times.
"Mental health diagnosis being included in that provides a level of safety for everyone involved," said Brandon Brown, executive director of Empower Tennessee.
Brown has helped people with mental health conditions for over a decade.
"If someone is in a situation where they need help and they have a mental illness, someone needs to know about how to best care for that person,' Brown said.
The correct care could keep the person with the mental health condition and first responders safe.
"Situations can often escalate in seconds," Brown said.
The Nashville Emergency Communications Center uses this service. Click here for more information about Smart911.
