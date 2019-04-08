When Nashville Country Music Star Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash a year and a half ago, he had already made the decision to be an organ donor.
Today at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center, his wife Angie and others with life-changing experiences spoke emotionally about the importance of such a decision.
"My husband was Troy Gentry of the country group Montgomery Gentry."
Angie Gentry knew talking about her husband wouldn't be easy. He died in a helicopter crash in 2017. But she came here to promote organ donation, and what her husband's given after living.
“Because someone now is seeing, thru his beautiful eyes and cornea, someone else is seeing their family their life and enjoying their life."
Someone like Da-Veena Dobbins, after a long wait, she received a kidney donation that saved her life.
"And to everybody who have had a daughter, you all are awesome people, because with you there would be no us there would be no me or many others."
Kim Cantry, a nurse from a family of nurses lost her son, his decision to donate, helped her survive the tragedy.
"It was in the hope that we could honor him, by doing something meaningful and positive from the mentally paralyzing sadness of this tragic loss, and maybe he could live one last heroic gift before he exited stage left one more time."
Outside they raised a flag, more like a plea. Donation saves lives.
All you have to do is look at your license if you see the red heart, you're a donor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.