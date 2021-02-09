BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Mental health is essential for residents staying in senior living communities who are older and higher at risk of COVID-19. Interaction and socialization are essential and needed.
The COVID-19 vaccine will help get residents back to being able to gather, but even after most living in senior living communities receive both doses of the vaccine, expect them to continue taking extreme precautions as directed by their care communities.
"What's been the toughest thing for our residents is the fact they've missed being able to connect with friends and family," Chris Guay, Founder and CEO of Vitality Living based in Brentwood, said.
Six communities in the middle Tennessee area make up Vitality Living. Guay said they had vaccinated more than 500 residents at the facility.
"The second round started yesterday at our building in Smyrna," he said. "We've had great participation and from employees as well."
In two weeks, Vitality Living will have completed their second round of vaccinations across 22 communities in the United States. But it's still too early to tell how this will affect the residents' social life moving forward.
"Our residents are extremely vulnerable. Most have an underlying health issue. I expect we'll maintain a high level of caution. This is first light that we are seeing at the end of tunnel. We'll keep our employees using PPE, following all the covid practices, screenings, all things we had in place before vaccinations," Guay said.
Even with restrictions, these apartments styled living communities still provide socialization that most older, at-risk people don't have the luxury of enjoying.
"Our residents have their own apartment, their own heating, and air systems. They are not next to each other where maybe in a nursing home you may have smaller quarters where you have folks too close in a room," Guay told News 4. "Residents are still able to social distance and talk. We still have events, but they looked a lot different. Gone are days with 30 people in one room."
