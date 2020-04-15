NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mental health professionals are gearing up for an influx of people seeking help as having to stay inside to stop the spread of the Coronavirus can take its toll mentally on people.
Many have changed their thinking. In some cases people can feel depressed or isolated, others have growing concerns about crowds or germs.
"I think it’s going to be really scary to get back out there," said Keandra Golden, a mother of a seven-month-old and is still working from home.
"Email or voice conferences or zoom meetings all those things are a little bit difficult to do when you have this thing attached to your hip," she said.
Golden has adjusted her life but wonders what life will be like when she can start going back to work and her daughter, Kendall, goes to daycare again.
"I think once this starts lifting people lives are going to be changed and that’s going to up anxiety a little bit," said Adam Graham, Director of Psychiatric Services at the Mental Health Cooperative in Nashville.
He says tele-therapy has helped many get by during the COVID-crisis. Providers at the MHC expect more to seek help after the pandemic.
"It’s ok to be not happy with it," said manager of MHC Crisis Services, Michael Randolph.
Both Graham and Randolph suggest avoiding escapisms like binge drinking or binge television. Finding hobbies to help focus on "the now" - even as restrictions begin to loosen. They also emphasized to expect changes as we find a "new normal."
"It’s almost like when you’re in a car wreck it just brings to the front of your mind that hey it’s a reality and risk every time I get in my car," said Graham.
If you are in need of help, call 615-726-0125 to speak to a mental health provider at the Mental Health Cooperative or visit their website here.
