HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An alert from a license plate recognition camera in Hendersonville led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man driving a stolen car.
Police say the cameras caught Wiley Tuberville III, of Joelton, driving a stolen car from Nashville on Sunday morning in the area of Indian Lake Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the area and took Tuberville into custody. They also found marijuana in his possession after searching the vehicle.
Tuberville was taken to Sumner County Jail where he's being held on $7,500 bond. He's facing charges including theft and driving on a revoked license.
Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to Hendersonville Police at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.