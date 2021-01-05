NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - License plate readers will be on the agenda again when Metro Council convenes tonight for the first meeting of 2021.
City leaders will look at two bills that would extend the presence of LPRs in Nashville.
The first bill would allow LPRs to be used in law enforcement vehicles, while the second would clear the way for the technology's use on Nashville's streets.
Supporters of the measure say the LPRs could help law enforcement crack down on reckless driving and illegal street racing.
Police would also be able to use LPRs to track stolen license plates and assist in missing persons investigations.
The data obtained from LPRs would not be stored for more than 30 days, unless its used as evidence in a criminal case.
