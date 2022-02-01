In a late night vote, Metro Council passed the bill 22-14.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The bill that would allow license plate readers in Nashville is up for third reading tonight.
It is the last vote needed before crews would add cameras to city streets which could make a major difference for those who live in Music City.
Metro Council members were still discussing the ordinance sponsored by council member Courtney Johnston as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. It is an issue they have been debating more than a year now.
If it passes, a six-month pilot program would begin in Nashville. License plate readers capture images of every license plate and vehicle that passes. Law enforcement then compares those plate numbers against those of stolen vehicles, missing persons and more. It all goes into a database, and local law enforcement gets flagged if there is a match.
More than 80 agencies in Tennessee already use license plate readers, like Belle Meade Police. Belle Meade Police credit the license plate readers for lowering crime and increasing arrests.
Police Chief Chuck Williams said between 2015 and 2017, they had just one arrest involving stolen property. From 2018 when the program started to 2020, that number increased to 41.
"I worked out here for 10 years on Harding Pike and never had a stolen vehicle," Williams said.
"Once we got that system put in, all of a sudden, we are getting them once a week. It is incredible how many stolen vehicles were going by here, and we had no idea."
Williams said the technology has also helped locate several missing people and juveniles since its installation. Opponents of this technology are concerned about privacy issues and people possibly being tracked.
Those issues were brought up in Tuesday night's meeting. Some council members have also cited concerns over data sharing and if I.C.E. could subpoena that data.
