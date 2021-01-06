NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An effort to bring license plate readers to the streets of Nashville hit a few roadblocks during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting.
The LPR technology was the focus of three bills on the agenda last night.
Metro Council members deferred two of the bills and withdrew one.
The two deferred bills were pushed back to a meeting in February. The first was an ordinance that would have allowed the use of LPR scanner technology on or within law enforcement vehicles.
The second deferred bill would have allowed LPR use in public rights-of-way.
The third bill, that was withdrawn by the council, dealt with the use of LPRs by law enforcement to include prosecution of reckless drivers.
Metro Police Chief John Drake has advocated for the use of the technology, saying its something the department needs.
"A lot of that information is already accessible to law enforcement. Tennessee highway patrol already uses this technology, Mt. Juliet uses this technology. It will be very beneficial for us," Chief Drake said. "You take the incident where the nurse was a victim of a homicide on I-440, could have got tag information a lot sooner."
Chief Drake also said the department has reported 300 stolen vehicles and over 2,500 stolen guns and thinks that LPRs would help curb those kinds of crimes.
“You don’t know who is actually in a stolen vehicle or not, you can’t just pull over a vehicle without a reason but with license plate readers, once that car passes the reader, it will notify, 'hey, this is a stolen vehicle,'" Drake said. "So now you have someone in a stolen vehicle with a gun, about to go commit a crime. We can prevent a lot of crime that way by using that tool.”
There is now a bill that would open the floodgates for these readers - both a major expansion of police powers and a new threat to the safety of Nashville residents. I've offered an amendment that would instead build a framework around (already legal) mobile readers. 2/— 𝘋𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘙𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘨 (@DaveRosenbergTN) January 4, 2021
Councilmember Dave Rosenberg had previously expressed his objection to the use of the technology on Twitter, saying it would make too much personal data available and would enhance police power.
Councilmember Jennifer Gamble said there will be continued conversations about public safety surrounding LPRs.
The next Metro Council meeting is scheduled online for Thursday at 5 p.m.. The District Attorney's Office, the Public Defender's Office and the ACLU will participate.
A meeting on January 12 will also be open for public participation.
