LGBTQ advocates are fighting six bills in the legislature they say are demeaning to their community. Members of the Tennessee Equality Project, Human Rights Campaign, Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce and religious leaders gathered at the Cordell Hull Building Tuesday to speak against a group of bills they've called 'the slate of hate.'
"What is hateful to you, do not do to your neighbor," said Rabbi Philip Rice. "This legislation is hateful. It's not who we are as a state, and it's not who we are as Americans. Reverence for tradition is no virtue when it promises injustice and human suffering."
"These bills are meant to make Tennesseans feel less than equal," said Hope Jackson of the Human Rights Campaign. "People don't want to harm their friends and neighbors."
"If it's public policy in Tennessee, and it's things people in Tennessee stand for, I'm going to stand with Tennesseans," said Sen. Mark Pody.
Pody is sponsoring two bills LGBTQ groups are opposing. One of Pody's bills calls for the state to defend marriage as only being between a man and woman. Another bill calls for tougher punishment for indecent exposure in locker rooms and restrooms if the offender is of the opposite sex. Critics claim the bill is targeting the transgender community.
"It's not that we're here to hate anybody," said Pody. "We're here to accept each individual for who they are, but different lifestyles or different things does not have to be what we stand for in Tennessee."
Pody said the bills represent the overwhelming majority of what his district wants.
Another of the six bills by different sponsors would allow adoption agencies to deny service to couples on religious grounds.
Joe Woolley of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce argued the bills could hurt Tennessee in attracting conventions and more events on the scale of the upcoming NFL draft.
"Tennessee can't afford to face the economic consequences of passing laws that discriminate against LGBT people," he said. "Ponder what's important, the business climate and reputation of this state or appeasing your base?"
Pody addressed the argument that the bills will be negative for future events and conventions.
"I don't have any concerns on that whatsoever," he said. "That's not a consideration I am taking. What I am doing is what I believe is right for, I believe, the citizens of Tennessee. We are a state that's not going to conform to what California or New York or some of the other states are. I believe we're different from the rest of the nation."
