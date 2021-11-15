NASHVILLE (WSMV) - LG's “Second Life” clothing drive tour stopped at the Titans tailgate Sunday.
This campaign raises awareness about clothing waste by collecting used clothing and recycling them to help families in need.
"Fast fashion is sort of a growing problem in the U.S.,” Michael Mesbah, organizer of the event said. “On average, every year, each American throws away about 80 plus pounds of clothing into the trash, and that's ending up in our landfills.”
It also encourages people to take care of their clothes by donating and upcycling.
“So, recycling those items that you no longer want or need, you're doing a good thing for the environment and other people," Mesbah said.
This tour campaign first started on the west coast in the spring and makes stops in other cities, like Nashville.
