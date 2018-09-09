NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro Police confirmed a young woman is dead after she crashed her car into a utility pole early Sunday morning in Nashville.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said Corona Davis, 20, of Lewisburg was driving southbound on Interstate-65 near Old Hickory Boulevard when she veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole around 6:30 a.m.
Davis was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died.
Police do not know what caused her to crash, saying there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol involvement at the scene.
