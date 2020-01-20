LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - A fire was reported in the Garden Center of the Walmart on North Ellington Parkway on Monday night.
Officials said there were no injuries as the result of the fire, which was reported around 9:30 p.m. Video posted on social media showed flames in that area of the building.
Investigators are working to determine the source of the fire. It is not known if there was any damage to the interior of the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.