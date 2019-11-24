Madeline Foley

Madeline Foley has been missing since Oct. 24. She was last seen at Marshall County High School in Lewisburg.

 Courtesy: Lewisburg PD

LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - Search efforts to find a missing girl missing since late October continue in Lewisburg. 

Lewisburg Police say 16-year-old Madeline Renee Elizabeth Foley has been missing since Oct. 24. She was last seen at Marshall County High School in Lewisburg. 

Foley stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Police believe she could be in Marshall, Wayne and Hardin counties, as well as Baldwyn, Mississippi. 

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Anthony Garrett at 931-359-4044 or at 931-359-4556. You can also call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 900-843-5678. The case number is 1372693.

