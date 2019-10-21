LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - Lewisburg Police needs your help in finding a missing 17-year-old teen.
According to investigators, Embreaun Stovall went missing on October 15. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium build.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 931-359-4044 or 931-359-4556 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
