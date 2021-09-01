LEWISBURG, TENN. (WSMV) - Lewisburg Police are investigating the events leading up to a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., police were called to the scene on West End Ave. where they found 27-year-old John Jacob "JJ" Contreras with a gunshot wound.
First aid and CPR were administered to Contreras, but he later died at Marshall Medical Center.
If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please contact police at 931-359-3800.
