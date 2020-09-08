LEWIS COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A Lewis County Woman is charged with TennCare fraud in connection with doctor shopping, which involves visiting multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs.
35-year-old Heather Wallace of Hohewnwald, is charged with two counts of TennCare Fraud, a class D felony.
According to investigators, Wallace fraudulently obtained medical care and prescriptions for pain medications on two separate occasions.
“The state of Tennessee, with the help of our law enforcement communities, has emphasized a concentrated effort to prevent doctor shopping and to fight the opioid epidemic,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Together we work to keep prescription drugs from being diverted to the streets of our hometowns.”
If convicted, Wallace could face a maximum of 24 years in prison, prosecuted by District Attorney General Kim R. Helper of Lewis County.
