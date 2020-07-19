LEWIS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly man with dementia.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 76-year-old Dean Elvis Berube, who lives on Dyestone Springs Road, is believed to have left his vehicle and walked toward Roger Carroll Rd in the Little Swan Creek area after authorities found his vehicle on Springer Road near Jenny Smith Road.
At the time of his disappearance, Berube is believed to have been wearing jeans, black boots and either a white or red shirt.
Anyone who has contact with Berube or information about him or his whereabouts is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 931-796-5096.
