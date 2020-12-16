NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Lewis County judge received a public reprimand from the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct for not following COVID-19 plans approved for his judicial district.
Lewis County General Sessions Judge Michael E. Henson received the reprimand in a letter dated Tuesday.
“Specifically, you have failed to limit the number of persons in your courtroom and have not been enforcing social distancing requirements. To the contrary, your courtroom has at times been filled to capacity, even to the point of members of the public having to stand shoulder to shoulder along the walls because all the seats are taken,” the board wrote in the letter of reprimand.
In correspondence and in phone conversations with Disciplinary Counsel, Henson admitted he failed to enforce the guidelines in the COVID-19 Judicial District Plan applicable to his court.
In addition, referring to the Tennessee Supreme Court’s pandemic-related guidelines for the Judicial Branch, Henson also made a comment to the courtroom audience that he wished Justice Jeff Bivins would win an award so that the COVID-19 mandates from the Supreme Court would end.
On Nov. 24, an investigative panel of the Board authorized a full investigation into the matter.
The investigative panel decided to impost a public reprimand, which Henson accepted. The panel considered that the judge acknowledged problems with his actions and fully cooperated with the Disciplinary Counsel throughout the investigation.
“The Board trusts that the reprimand imposed today will result in an elevated consciousness about how to approach this and similar situations going forward,” the board wrote.
