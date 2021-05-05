CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Let's 'taco' bout how today is 'nacho' ordinary Wednesday; it's Cinco De Mayo!
However, this holiday holds much more history than delicious food, bright colors, and dancing.
Cinco De Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5th that commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
The celebration of the battle victory is significant due to the fact that there were double the amount of French soldiers than there were Mexican soldiers. The French army also had not been defeated for almost 50 years.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is out in Clarksville at Los Hermanos Mexican Grill. He will be in the kitchen with the owners as they prepare for one of their busiest days of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.