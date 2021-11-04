NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Lester Holt’s journey across the heartland continues Thursday with a stop in Nashville!
All this week, Holt has been anchoring NBC’s Nightly News show from ACROSS AMERICA, starting in Austin and St. Louis, then moving through Washington D.C. and now he’s here in Nashville.
Holt will bring his usual in-depth reporting, keeping a focus on local real estate markets, school structures, crime rates and political systems.
Holt will also be in the community, speaking to residents who are making a difference.
You can catch it all tonight on Nightly News, right after News4 at 5:00 p.m.
