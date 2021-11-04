He took some time to talk to News4's Marius Payton about Nashville issues making national news.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Lester Holt’s journey across the heartland continued Thursday with a stop in Nashville!

All this week, Holt has been anchoring NBC’s Nightly News show from ACROSS AMERICA. He started in Austin and St. Louis, then moved through Washington D.C. Thursday, he was here in Nashville.

Lester Holt anchors Nightly News LIVE from Nashville!

Holt brought his usual in-depth reporting, focusing on local real estate markets, school structures, crime rates, and political systems. Holt was also in the community, speaking to residents who are making a difference.

Holt wraps up his Across America tour with a stop in Phoenix, AZ. 

