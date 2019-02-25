A school system is working hard to get class back in session after the weekend's flooding. The Humphreys County School System is using lessons from the past to help them now.
"We could tell the creek was getting out of its bank," said Humphreys County director of schools Richard Rawlings. "I watched it come into the building. It takes five, ten minutes and all the damage is done."
Rawlings spoke while walking through the halls of Waverly Elementary.
On Saturday, classroom floors were left coated with mud, much of the building flooded with a half inch of water.
Rawlings said this time they were ready.
"We learned from the disaster of 2010 that we had to put sand bags up," he said. "We had flood doors installed."
Teachers knew to place everything up on tables and put all the books on high shelves. It was all those preps that have allowed for a world of difference in just two hours. Much of the mud was already scrubbed up by Monday morning.
"Probably got a hundred employees on site cleaning," said Rawlings.
Rawlings isn't sure when students will be back in the elementary school. While other schools in the system are expected to be back open earlier, the elementary school may open late this week or Monday of next week.
"When you look down the road, it's been quite overwhelming," said Rawlings, turning his attention to his community. "Our hearts are out to our friends and neighbors in this county. Their lives have been turned upside down in about five minutes. Hopefully, we can get their kids back in school in a safe environment as soon as possible."
