NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many Tennessee parents said they don't wear face masks and don't plan on giving their children the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey released by Vanderbilt.
Less than 60 percent of parents said they wear a mask when they leave home.
"According to a poll conducted by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy, only 53 percent of parents in Tennessee reported they would vaccinate their children for COVID"— Center for Child Health Policy (@VUMCchildpolicy) December 8, 2020
Click here for more about our poll data & COVID updates from @NashvillePosthttps://t.co/9sAMGmcbPT pic.twitter.com/EBtucoy8bz
Just over 50 percent said they plan on giving their child the vaccine when it becomes available.
Governor Bill Lee has said he will not mandate the vaccine for public schools.
To read the full results of the new Vanderbilt survey click here.
