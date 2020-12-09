NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many Tennessee parents said they don't wear face masks and don't plan on giving their children the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey released by Vanderbilt. 

Less than 60 percent of parents said they wear a mask when they leave home. 

Just over 50 percent said they plan on giving their child the vaccine when it becomes available. 

Governor Bill Lee has said he will not mandate the vaccine for public schools. 

To read the full results of the new Vanderbilt survey click here.  

(0) comments

