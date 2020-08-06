New unemployment numbers
Courtesy TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development

(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning shows there have been 11,690 new unemployment claims filed, bringing the total number to 771,274 since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce

The state reports that 248,545 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $234,742,728. Here's how it is broken down:

Total Claims Paid:         248,545

Total Payments:            $234,742,728

TN Payments:                $0*

Federal Payments:        $234,742,728

*TUC payments paid through federal CARES Act Funding

WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043, 792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314.487
20May 23, 202026,041310,126
21May 30, 202022,784302,260
22June 6, 202021, 417292,234
23June 13, 202019,925280,593
24June 20, 202021,155266,596
25June 27, 202022,256262,224
26July 4, 202025,843256,645
27July 11, 202022,431251,924
28July 18, 202025,794243,405
29July 25, 202019,461242,397
30August 1, 202011,690224,093

New claims since March 15th: 771,274

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

