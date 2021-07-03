NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lots of summer fun is happening around Cheekwood, where blending in with the flowers are Lego Building Blocks. 800,000 of them creatively placed to surprise and entertain walkers along the trails.

It is one thing to see an impressive sculpture of Legos, but at Cheekwood, these works of art are coming to life; many life-size recreations of the animals they resemble.

38 sculptures are placed around the ground's trails. Most of them are memorable animals from zebras, to rabbits, to lions.

"Each one of these 38 sculptures was strategically placed in the garden so that our visitors can view it in a really beautiful way," a Cheekwood spokesperson said. "The colors really shine whether it be in the sun or in the shade, it's the perfect representation of these sculptures.

Artist Sean Sean Kenney brought the sculptures to life; bringing nature and imagination together.

The exhibit at Cheekwood is on display until September 5th.