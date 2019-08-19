NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A state representative will call for the ouster of a fellow lawmaker on Friday when the House of Representatives convene on Friday.
The House will be in special session to select a new Speaker of the House after the resignation of Glen Casada, R-Franklin, that was effective on Aug. 2.
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, said she will call for a vote on her resolution to oust Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro.
Byrd is accused by three women of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was their basketball coach at Wayne County High School.
News4 Investigates obtained audio of Byrd apologizing to one of the women, but he never clarified what he was apologizing for.
“The reality is this many people believe the victim,” said Johnson. “Why would we allow him to stay on our legislative floor?”
However, the House is not scheduled to vote on any resolutions on Friday beyond the replacement of the speaker.
Johnson can call for a vote, but it’s up to her fellow lawmakers whether or not it will be voted on.
