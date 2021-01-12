NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee General Assembly is now in session and it starts with a cloud of chaos.

The FBI is looking into a handful of state lawmakers. Agents raided their homes and offices on Friday.

What all those swept up in the lawmaker raid have in common: connection to Casada If there is a conduit to Friday’s raid on the houses and offices of state Republican lawmakers and former staff, it is clearly former Speaker of the House Glenn Casada.

What they’re looking for remains unclear.

News4 took the questions you’ve been asking to Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton on Tuesday.

Three employees placed on administrative leave after lawmakers homes, offices raided Federal agents are reviewing documents taken from the home and offices of multiple Tennessee lawmakers on Friday morning, but the cause of the raids remains a mystery.

“How do you get things done this session knowing that members are under investigation and other members are promoting an unfair election in Washington,” News4’s Cameron Taylor asked.

"Members have their personal opinions. The investigation we can't talk about. We'll see what happens on that. I think you could say there's been chaos going on for the last year and a half,” Sexton replied.

Sexton answered questions about his fellow Republican lawmakers. News4 pressed Speaker Sexton for more answers in the federal investigation.

"What do you say to Republicans in Tennessee?,” Taylor asked.

"Well, unfortunately, that's a federal investigation. My statement was shortly after becoming Speaker I was contacted by the investigation into the previous speaker's office,” Sexton replied.

He wouldn’t say anything more than that.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Vincent Dixie described Friday’s FBI raid as a dark cloud cast over the General Assembly.

"I didn't think it was a good day for anyone in the General Assembly whether you're a Democrat or Republican,” Rep. Vincent Dixie, (D) Nashville said.

To move forward, Dixie said state lawmakers have to remember why they’re in Nashville.

“We're not here for power grabs, not for personal gain. We're here to do the business of the people,” Dixie said.

State lawmakers will return to session Wednesday morning.